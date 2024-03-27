PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,209,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.