PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $57.62. 507,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,611. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

