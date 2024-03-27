PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 19,221 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 334,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,535. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $104.23.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

