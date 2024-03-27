PFG Investments LLC Purchases 30,885 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 228.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PIE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,922. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0268 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

