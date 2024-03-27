PFG Investments LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.89.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.13. 357,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.82. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

