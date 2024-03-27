PFG Investments LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NOBL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.18. 391,736 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.62. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

