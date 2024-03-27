PFG Investments LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

SBUX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,215,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,497. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

