PFG Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $20.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,331.49. 2,349,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,263.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,058.13. The firm has a market cap of $617.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

