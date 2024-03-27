PFG Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,275 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.32. 5,256,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.