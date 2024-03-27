PFG Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $478.09. 1,091,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,786. The company has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.58 and its 200-day moving average is $428.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $361.68 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

