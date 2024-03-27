PFG Investments LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. 2,825,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,836,323. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.