PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $201.65. 5,751,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,235. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $203.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

