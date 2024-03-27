PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEP. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 454,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEP shares. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

