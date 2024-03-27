PFG Investments LLC Buys 430 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $443.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,520,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,187,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.85. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $304.77 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

