PFG Investments LLC Buys 2,631 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,414,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,670,484. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $108.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.