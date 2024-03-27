PFG Investments LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.42. 1,126,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,604. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

