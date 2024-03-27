PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,854. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

