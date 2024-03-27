PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,681 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.87. 139,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,891. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2749 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

