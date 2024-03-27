PFG Investments LLC Acquires 6,535 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 314.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.88. 196,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,454. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $179.80 and a one year high of $248.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.61.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

