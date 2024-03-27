PFG Investments LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $139,112,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.33. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.