Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.75.
PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFGC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Performance Food Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.