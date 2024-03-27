PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.50

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.31), with a volume of 138016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40 ($1.26).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.
PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.
