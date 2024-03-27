Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

