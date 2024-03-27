PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.040-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.5 million-$56.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.2 million. PaySign also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PaySign from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get PaySign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYS

PaySign Stock Performance

Insider Activity at PaySign

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 300,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,939. PaySign has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 million, a P/E ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,448,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,257,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,448,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,257,116. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 15,059 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $42,616.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,464,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,463,202.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 691,570 shares of company stock worth $2,046,811 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PaySign

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PaySign during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.