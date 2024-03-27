PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9,579.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,109 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

