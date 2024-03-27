Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $123.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 679,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

