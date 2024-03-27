Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 501,946 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. 1,168,566 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.