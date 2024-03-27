Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Invests $209,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,382 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

