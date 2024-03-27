PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Up to $42.72

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.72, but opened at $43.80. PAR Technology shares last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 33,729 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Benchmark started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

PAR Technology Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.12 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PAR Technology

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PAR Technology by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

