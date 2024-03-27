Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,796,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 232,203 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,435,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,415,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 276.48, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.