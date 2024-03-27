Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,251 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,086,000 after buying an additional 747,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,446,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,636,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

