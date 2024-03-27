Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Up 4.8%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.69. 1,584,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,746,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $994.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,371 shares of company stock valued at $459,806. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

