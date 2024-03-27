PAAL AI (PAAL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.22 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $534.64 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00000966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,662,821 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 798,662,821 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.68448781 USD and is down -7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $9,936,882.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

