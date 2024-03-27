Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.97

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.97 and last traded at $111.83, with a volume of 59277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.