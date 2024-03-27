OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 2.8 %

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimumBank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.