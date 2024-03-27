OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Up 2.8 %
OptimumBank stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
