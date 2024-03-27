Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 139.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.
In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 69,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
