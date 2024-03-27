OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 7.9%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 5,958,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 14,938,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

OPK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.80.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at $18,904,867.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at $18,904,867.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,993,015 shares of company stock worth $8,479,069. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

