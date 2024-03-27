OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,077,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 15,186,012 shares.The stock last traded at $1.00 and had previously closed at $0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPK

OPKO Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $703.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at $183,111,024.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,993,015 shares of company stock valued at $8,479,069 in the last ninety days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.