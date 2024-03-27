Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Opawica Explorations Stock Down 7.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

