OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $50.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get OneMain alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OMF

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. OneMain has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.