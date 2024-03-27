OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,632 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

