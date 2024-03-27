OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after buying an additional 345,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after buying an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,684,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,806,000 after purchasing an additional 252,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGE. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OGE opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

