Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.20

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.20 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.90), with a volume of 1398511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.90 ($0.92).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £407.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3,590.50 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.90.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

