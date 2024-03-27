NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,898 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 351,171 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.90. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

