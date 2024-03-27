NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $59,850,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $49,072,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 326.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3,477.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 976,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 949,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. 821,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -152.34%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

