NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up to $13.07

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $14.78. NovoCure shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 5,173,546 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $14,543,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,661,000 after buying an additional 719,265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 807.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 548,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NovoCure by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

