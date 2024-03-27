Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $127.29 and last traded at $127.73. 1,160,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,211,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $575.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

