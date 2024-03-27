Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,136,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 1,431,974 shares.The stock last traded at $96.08 and had previously closed at $96.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,020,000 after purchasing an additional 761,545 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

