Northland Securities Boosts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $1,300.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $925.00 to $1,300.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $1,025.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $806.07 and a 200-day moving average of $464.55. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.