Northland Capmk Comments on Titan Machinery Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

TITN opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

